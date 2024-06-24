MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRA) announced on Monday that its preclinical studies have demonstrated a favorable safety profile for Keramir-2 in animal models. The results showcase Ketamir-2’s potential to offer therapeutic advantages without causing schizophrenia-like symptoms or increased locomotor activity.The study, conducted in partnership with Biotrial, evaluated spontaneous locomotor activity in mice.As a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, MIRA Pharmaceuticals is moving forward with plans to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Ketamir-2 by the end of this year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com