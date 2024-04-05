Mitsubishi Electric Corp., a leading electronics and electrical equipment company in Japan, announced its decision to transfer the distribution transformer branch of its Nagoya Works to Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd. This move involves the transfer of assets and other aspects such as development, design, manufacturing, sales, and maintenance of the distribution transformer business after getting the necessary approvals. The process will take place in stages, starting from October 2024 and concluding by April 1, 2026.However, this deal does not include the transformers manufactured at Mitsubishi Electric’s Transmission & Distribution Systems Center, Ako Factory. Distribution transformers serve the purpose of reducing the voltage of high-voltage electricity generated by power plants, thereby making this power usable according to the consumer’s needs. These transformers are installed at various relay points of the power grid, like substations, public facilities, business establishments, and commercial facilities.As a result of this business transfer, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems will be able to widen its range of products, specifically the highly energy-efficient and eco-friendly transformers. This move will help to speed up the growth of power distribution system-centric grid edge solutions, with a focus chiefly on domestic markets.Orgainzations, Hitachi Industrial, in particular, will strive to contribute to the sustainable development of Japan’s power transmission and distribution network using Hitachi Group’s extensive capabilities in IT, Operational Technology (OT), and products.On the other hand, Mitsubishi Electric will concentrate on expanding its Factory Automation (FA) systems business, which is part of its strategy to focus investments on areas of business growth with high priority.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com