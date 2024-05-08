Mitsubishi Motors Corp., a leading Japanese automaker, announced on Wednesday that its net income for the fiscal year 2023, attributable to parent company shareholders, fell by 8.3% to 154.71 billion Japanese yen, down from 168.73 billion yen the previous year.In terms of earnings per share, there was a decrease, moving from 113.36 yen the previous year to 103.96 yen in the fiscal year 2023. However, the company did see a slight increase of 0.2% in its operating income to 190.97 billion yen, a marginal rise from 190.50 billion yen the previous year.There was an increase in net sales for the year, up 13.5% to 2.79 trillion yen from the previous year’s 2.46 trillion yen.Looking forward to the fiscal year 2024, Mitsubishi anticipates an attributable profit of 144 billion yen or 96.85 yen per share, marking a 6.9% decrease from the previous year. They predict operating income to be around 190 billion yen, showing a decrease of 0.5%. However, the company expects net sales to increase by 3.2%, reaching 2.88 trillion yen.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com