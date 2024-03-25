MNC Capital Partners, L.P., disclosed on Monday that they have raised their all-cash proposal to purchase Vista Outdoor, Inc. (VSTO), a prominent provider of outdoor sports and recreational goods. The revised offering stands at $37.50 per share, translating to around $3 billion overall.Furthermore, MNC Capital appraises the Revelyst brand of Vista at $1.1 billion. This evaluation is notably higher – by 93 percent – from Vista’s own appraisal of Revelyst, which was $570 million as of February 1.The investment firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions added that their bid does not rely on financing conditions or a Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) review. MNC Capital reassured that they have already handed over all the necessary fiscal data to Vista.Presently, the market price for Vista’s share is at $32.74, a 1.50 percent rise, on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com