Mobileye has recently announced its decision to close its aftermarket solutions unit. The objective of this move is to center the company's energy and resources on the emergence of more sophisticated driver assist technologies and autonomous driving. They anticipate that this strategic change will not substantially affect their performance in 2024.Amnon Shashua, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Mobileye, has stated: "The achievements of Mobileye's integrated ADAS solutions have resulted in drastically reducing opportunities for retrofit solutions, making it no longer financially feasible to continue retrofit solutions activity."