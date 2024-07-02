Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced on Tuesday that it has secured a $176 million project grant through the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle, funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This grant aims to expedite the development of mRNA-based pandemic influenza vaccines.The funding will support the advanced development stages of an mRNA-based vaccine intended for the licensure of a pre-pandemic vaccine targeting the H5 influenza virus. This virus is known for causing highly contagious and severe disease in birds and poses a potential transmission risk to humans.The agreement also includes measures for preparing and accelerating responses to future public health crises.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com