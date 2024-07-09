Moderna Inc. and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation have announced a collaboration to promote Moderna’s mRNA respiratory vaccine portfolio in Japan, which includes the COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax.Under the agreement, Moderna will oversee the manufacturing, sales, medical education, and distribution of its mRNA respiratory vaccines. Both companies will work together to ensure broad access to Moderna’s mRNA respiratory products, aiming to significantly enhance public health in Japan.The initial term of the agreement extends until March 31, 2029. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com