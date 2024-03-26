Moderna, Inc. announced on Tuesday that its new COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1283, successfully met the primary objectives of the NextCOVE Phase 3 clinical trial. The results of the trial demonstrated a positive immune response against SARS-CoV-2, exceeding the response observed with Moderna’s authorized COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273.222.The NextCOVE study involved approximately 11,400 participants aged 12 and up across the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. The most frequently reported side effects included pain at the injection site, headaches, fatigue, muscle pain, and chills.Moderna has announced plans to present a comprehensive analysis of the Phase 3 trial data regarding mRNA-1283 at its Vaccines Day event on March 27, as well as at upcoming scientific conferences.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com