Monero biggest gainer of the day, channel formation visible. IMF says Blockhain is a revolutionary technology. Monero has started rising in a channel like formation which also has properties of a rising wedge which can potentially be a bearish signal once broken down of the formation, although it is still early to call for one. […] The post Monero price analysis: Parallel channel or a rising wedge? IMF says Blockchain will make financial transactions more secure and faster appeared first on Forex Crunch.
