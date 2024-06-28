Malaysia has experienced a slight deceleration in its money supply growth, with the current indicator for May 2024 showing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%, down from the previous month’s 6.1%. This updated data, reflecting the country’s monetary dynamics, was released on June 28, 2024.The reduction in money supply growth may indicate a controlled approach to monetary policy by the Malaysian Central Bank, which could be striving to strike a balance between stimulating economic growth and curbing potential inflationary pressures. This change occurs against a backdrop of global economic uncertainties and domestic considerations.Analysts will closely monitor these developments as they assess potential impacts on Malaysia’s broader economic landscape, including consumer spending, investment inflows, and overall financial stability. The moderation to a 5.8% growth rate in May represents a nuanced shift that could influence future policy decisions and economic forecasts for the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com