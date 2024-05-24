Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) has announced the upcoming retirement of Chief Financial Officer Kim Tsuchimoto, who will be stepping down on June 30, 2024. Tsuchimoto’s successor, Karthik Radhakrishnan, will take over as Chief Financial Officer, Principal Accounting Officer, and Principal Financial Officer effective July 1, 2024. Radhakrishnan brings more than 20 years of experience in financial strategy, investment, and public company operations.”I am eager to contribute to Monopar’s growth and work closely with the entire team and board of directors to unlock our full potential,” Radhakrishnan stated.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com