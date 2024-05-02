Monster Beverage Corporation recently announced a profit for its first quarter, which, although increased from the previous year, fell short of market expectations.The company’s earnings stood at $442.05 million, or 42 cents share, marking a considerable increase when compared to $397.44 million, or 38 cents per share, reported in the first quarter of the previous year.Analysts typically expected the company’s earnings to be 43 cents per share, claims data gathered by Thomson Reuters. However, these predictions generally ignored unique or exceptional financial occurrences.Monster Beverage Corporation’s quarterly revenue rose by 11.8% and reached a total of approximately $1.90 billion, as compared to $1.70 billion in the preceding year.Taking a quick glance at the earnings reported by Monster Beverage Corporation using Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the figures are as follows:- Quarterly earnings were at $442.05 million, a significant rise from last year’s $397.44 million.- Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 were 42 cents as compared to 38 cents per share in the previous year.- And lastly, the company’s revenue for Q1 was up, standing at $1.90 billion this year as opposed to $1.70 billion in the last.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com