Moody’s Investors Service sees India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth falling to 5.8% in the fiscal year ending in March 2020 (fiscal 2019) from 6.8% in fiscal 2018. The forecast is significantly lower than Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) revised projection of 6.1% for FY20. The rating agency expects growth to pick up to 6.6% in fiscal […] The post Moody’s cuts India’s FY20 GDP forecast to 5.8% – Indian Express appeared first on Forex Crunch.
