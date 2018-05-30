Below are the key highlights from the recently published Moody’s global economic report, as reported by Reuters. Near-term global economic outlook remains strong, downside risks rise to the surface. US growth in 2018 seen outpacing that of other advanced markets. Re-escalation of US, China trade tensions another risk factor to economic growth. Sees 3 additional Fed […] The post Moody’s sees 3 additional Fed rate hikes in 2018 – Reuters appeared first on Forex Crunch.
