Moody's: UK Credit Conditions To Remain Stable In 2020

Credit quality of new securitisations and covered bonds in the UK will remain stable this year amid low unemployment and interest rates, Moody’s Investors Service said Monday.

“Credit conditions will remain stable due to low unemployment and interest rates, while Brexit challenges will continue to erode consumer confidence and dampen housing activity,” Greg Davies, VP-Senior Research Analyst at Moody’s, said.

The agency forecast UK’s economic growth to slow to 1 percent in 2020 and house price inflation to be flat, at around 0.8 percent for several years.

