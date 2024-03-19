Morphic Holding, Inc., also known as MORF, has recently appointed Simon Cooper as their Chief Medical Officer. Cooper, who has an intensive background in immunology and inflammatory diseases, is known for his vast experience as a clinical development leader. Before joining Morphic Holding, Inc., Cooper notably served as the Chief Medical Officer for Keros Therapeutics.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
