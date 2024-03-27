According to the latest data updated on 27 March 2024, MBA Mortgage Applications in the United States have decreased by 0.9% on a Week-over-Week basis. The previous indicator had shown a decline of 1.6%, indicating a slightly less negative trend in the most recent data. It is essential to keep an eye on these indicators as they reflect changes in the housing market and can provide insights into consumer sentiment and economic activity. As the real estate market plays a significant role in the overall economy, fluctuations in mortgage applications can have broader implications for financial markets and economic growth. Investors and analysts will be monitoring these trends closely to gauge the health of the housing sector and its potential impact on the economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com