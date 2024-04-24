The most recent data update on April 24, 2024, reveals a decline of 2.7% in MBA Mortgage Applications in the United States on a week-over-week basis. This decrease comes after the previous indicator had shown a 3.3% increase, indicating a reversal in the trend. The comparison period for this data demonstrates the change from the current week to the previous week, highlighting a downturn in mortgage applications among US residents seeking to purchase or refinance homes.The shift in MBA Mortgage Applications could be influenced by various factors like changes in interest rates, economic uncertainty, or seasonal patterns in the housing market. Analysts will be closely monitoring future updates to see if this decrease in applications is a temporary fluctuation or the beginning of a more sustained trend in the US real estate market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com