In the latest data released on April 17, 2024, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported a significant surge in MBA Mortgage Applications by 3.3% in the United States. This surge marks a stark contrast to the previous indicator which had stagnated at 0.1%. The comparison period for this data is Week-over-Week, indicating that the 3.3% increase is a comparison of the change in the current week to the previous week. This positive growth in mortgage applications is a promising sign for the housing market and the overall economy, reflecting increased activity and interest in home purchases or refinancing options among consumers in the US.