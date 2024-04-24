The latest data update on the Mortgage Market Index in the United States reveals a decline in the indicator to 196.7. This marks a decrease from the previous indicator level of 202.1. The most recent update, dated April 24, 2024, showcases a shift in the mortgage market landscape. While no specific dates were provided for the occurrence of these events, the updated figures point to a notable change in the market dynamics. Analysts suggest keeping a close eye on future developments in the mortgage sector to understand the implications of these fluctuations on the broader economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com