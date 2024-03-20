The Mortgage Market Index in the United States has dipped to 198.2, down from its previous level of 201.5. The latest data update on 20th March 2024 indicates a decline in the mortgage market activity. The decrease in the index suggests a potential slowdown in the housing market, impacting borrowing and lending activities across the country. Experts are closely monitoring the situation to assess the implications of this downward trend on the overall economic landscape. Stay tuned for further updates on how this shift in the Mortgage Market Index could affect the housing sector and broader economy in the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com