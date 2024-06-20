U.S. mortgage rates have declined for the third consecutive week, spurred by indicators of easing inflation and anticipated cuts in the Federal Reserve’s interest rates, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey released on Thursday.The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.87 percent for the week ending June 20, down from 6.95 percent the prior week. At the same time last year, the rate stood at 6.67 percent. This figure represents the lowest rate since early April, when it was at 6.82 percent. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.13 percent, compared to 6.17 percent the preceding week. A year ago, this rate was 6.03 percent.“Mortgage rates fell for the third straight week following signs of cooling inflation and market expectations of a future Fed rate cut,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “These lower mortgage rates, coupled with a gradually improving housing supply, bode well for the housing market.”Earlier this month, the Federal Reserve decided to leave interest rates unchanged and projected only one rate cut for the rest of the year.In other economic news on Thursday, the Commerce Department reported that U.S. housing starts fell to a nearly four-year low in May, primarily due to a sharp decline in residential construction.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com