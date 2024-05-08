In the United Kingdom, mortgage rates have held steady at 7.92% as of the latest data update on May 8, 2024. This percentage matches the previous indicator from March 2024, showing stability in the mortgage market. With the Bank of England closely monitoring economic conditions, the consistency in mortgage rates provides some relief to homeowners and prospective buyers. This steady rate could offer an opportunity for individuals looking to enter the housing market or refinance their existing mortgages. As the housing sector remains a crucial pillar of the UK economy, the unchanged mortgage rates indicate a level of confidence in the market’s current state.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com