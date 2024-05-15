In a recent update from the Mortgage Bankers Association, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate in the United States has experienced a slight decrease. As of May 15, 2024, the current mortgage rate has stopped and reached 7.08%, down from the previous indicator of 7.18%.This marginal decline comes amid ongoing economic uncertainty, leaving market analysts speculating about the factors driving these changes. While the reduction may seem minimal, it can have significant implications for prospective homeowners and the broader housing market. Industry experts suggest that even slight shifts in mortgage rates can influence buyer behavior and overall market activity.It remains to be seen how this trend will progress in the coming months, with many keeping a close watch on future updates. For now, the lowered rate offers a modest respite for new borrowers navigating the fluctuating economic landscape. Stay tuned for more financial updates as they develop.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com