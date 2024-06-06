Mortgage rates, or the interest rates on home loans, have decreased this week, dipping below the 7% mark, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac.As of June 6, 2024, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.99%, a slight drop from last week’s 7.03%. This time last year, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.71%.The 15-year FRM averaged 6.29%, down from 6.36% the previous week. A year ago, the 15-year FRM stood at 6.07%.”Mortgage rates retreated this week due to incoming data indicating slower growth,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Rates are hovering just below seven percent, and we anticipate a modest decline throughout the remainder of 2024. For potential homebuyers, waiting for slightly lower rates might offer minimal savings, but actively shopping around for the best rate can provide significant benefits.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com