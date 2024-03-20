The Mortgage Refinance Index in the United States has dipped to 468.4, indicating a notable decrease from its previous level of 480.3. This latest data, updated on 20 March 2024, suggests a shift in the US housing market as fewer homeowners opt for mortgage refinancing amidst changing economic conditions. Mortgage refinance activity is closely monitored as it provides insights into consumer confidence, interest rate trends, and overall economic health. Analysts will be watching how this decline plays out in the housing sector and its potential impact on the broader economy moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com