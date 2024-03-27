The Mortgage Refinance Index in the United States has seen a decline to 460.9, according to the latest data updated on 27 March 2024. This decrease from the previous figure of 468.4 indicates a shift in the mortgage refinance market. The Index serves as a key metric for tracking the number of mortgage applications for refinancing in the country.The updated data provides insights into the current state of the housing market and the decisions of homeowners to refinance their mortgages. A lower Mortgage Refinance Index could suggest a variety of factors influencing the market, such as changes in interest rates, economic conditions, or consumer confidence. Analysts and industry experts will be monitoring these trends closely to understand the implications for the broader economy and the real estate sector in the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com