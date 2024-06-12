Indonesia’s motorbike sales experienced a significant drop in May 2024, with the latest figures showing a year-over-year decrease of 4.5%. This downturn comes shortly after an impressive 18.30% year-over-year increase in April 2024, according to data updated as of June 12, 2024.The notable decline contrasts starkly with the previous month’s performance, indicating potential underlying issues or market adjustments. While April’s figures suggested a booming market, the sudden reversal in May highlights the volatility and unpredictability that businesses and investors must navigate.Experts and market analysts are now closely watching the Indonesian motorbike industry for further developments and potential recovery signs, emphasizing the need for strategic responses to this unexpected decline.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com