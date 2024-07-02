Shares of MSC Industrial Supply Co. (MSM), a leading distributor of industrial equipment, dropped over 3% in pre-market trading on Tuesday, falling to $75.50, following the company’s third-quarter results which did not meet analyst expectations. The company has also revised its full-year outlook downward.The third-quarter net income decreased to $71.7 million, or $1.27 per share, from $95.2 million, or $1.69 per share, in the same quarter last year. Excluding one-time items, earnings stood at $1.33 per share, narrowly missing the average analyst estimate of $1.34 per share.Quarterly sales declined by 7.1% to $979.4 million, compared to $1.05 billion in the previous year. Analysts had anticipated sales of approximately $982.22 million.For the full fiscal year, MSC Industrial Supply now predicts a decline in ADS growth of 4.3% to 4.7%, a substantial revision from its previous projection of flat to 5% growth.On Monday, MSM shares closed at $78.23, down 1.36%. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between $75.05 and $105.77.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com