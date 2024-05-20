MultiMetaVerse Holdings Ltd. (MMV), a prominent Chinese animation and entertainment company, announced on Monday that it has signed a non-binding term sheet to acquire Bowong Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries in an all-Class A share transaction.MMV stated that the financial specifics of the transaction will be finalized following further due diligence and negotiations.The shares involved in the transaction will be subject to a one-year lock-up period.MMV has a 90-day exclusivity period to negotiate a definitive agreement for the proposed acquisition.Established in 2022, Bowong AI specializes in artificial intelligence, with a core strength in developing AI models specifically designed for e-commerce content creation.Bowong AI is capable of generating and distributing a substantial amount of personalized marketing content in various formats for products across multiple platforms in a remarkably short time.Yiran Xu, CEO of MMV, commented: “Additionally, Bowong AI’s expertise in image and video generative AI will create significant synergies with MMV’s animation and gaming businesses, potentially enhancing content quality and reducing production costs.”In pre-market trading on the Nasdaq, MMV’s shares surged by 79.03%, reaching $1.09.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com