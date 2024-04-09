In a recent live interview, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, touched upon the exciting topic of an imminent rise in superintelligent AI. Speaking with Nicolai Tangen, a hedge fund manager, on a certain social media platform, Musk surmised that by the end of next year or perhaps 2026, AI could potentially exceed human intelligence.He speculated, “By the end of next year, we may witness AI that’s smarter than any human…if you define AGI as an entity smarter than the most intelligent human, it could indeed be next year or within the forthcoming two years.” Notably, this revised prediction significantly deviates from his previous estimation, where he believed that attaining full Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) could take until 2029, as reported by The Guardian.However, Musk’s predictions haven’t been devoid of criticism. Prominent naysayer Grady Booch, known for his outspoken scepticism on AI on social media, has questioned Musk’s credibility in predicting AI progress. In his chat with Ars, Booch hinted at Musk’s previous unsuccessful predictions. “In 2016, Musk promised his cars would be equipped with Full Self-Driving safety level 5. Fast-forward to almost a decade later and we are still waiting,” pointed out Booch.Even amid criticism, Musk continues to dominate the tech industry as one of the most distinguished figures. His predictions about the future of AI consistently pique the interest of both experts and AI enthusiasts.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com