Myanmar Manufacturing PMI Improves In November – Markit

The manufacturing sector in Myanmar continued to contract in November, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 43.2.

That’s up from 30.6 in October although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and new orders fell further in November, albeit more slowly. There was a record fall in stocks of inputs, while business expectations remained subdued.

The overall level of incomplete work rose in November, reflective of reduced workforce numbers.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com