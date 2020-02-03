Myanmar Manufacturing PMI Picks Up Steam

The manufacturing sector in Myanmar continued to expand in January, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from IHS Markit revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.7.

That’s up from 52.0 in December, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, the index was lifted by sharper growth of output, new orders and jobs.

Output expectations were at their strongest pace in six months, while weak cost pressures were maintained at the start of 2020.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com