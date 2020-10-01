Myanmar Manufacturing PMI Plummets In September – IHS Markit

The manufacturing sector in Myanmar fell sharply into contraction in September, the latest survey from IHS Markit showed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 35.9.

That’s down sharply from 53.2 in August, and it falls well beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates from expansion.

Output and new orders fell at rapid rates due to new lockdown measures, sending the index to its second-lowest score on record.

There was a marked reduction in the workforce as many factories closed temporarily.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com