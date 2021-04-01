Myanmar Manufacturing PMI Sinks To Record Low – Markit

The manufacturing sector in Myanmar continued to contract in March, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economic showed on Thursday with a record low seasonally adjusted manufacturing PMI score of 27.5.

That’s down from 27.7 in February, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and new orders fell rapidly among factory closures while there was a record increase in backlogs of work.

The outlook for production volumes in the year ahead was reflective of the muted demand environment. Sentiment moderated to the lowest since last September and posted far below than the long-run series average.

