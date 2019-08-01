Myanmar Manufacturing PMI Slows In July – Markit

The manufacturing sector in Myanmar continued to expand in July, although at a slower rate, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.9.
That’s down fractionally from 53.0 in June, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, new order growth softened in July, while stocks of purchases fell at the fastest pace since October.
Higher electricity costs pushed up input prices.
Looking ahead, manufacturers remain optimistic about their growth prospects for the coming 12 months.
