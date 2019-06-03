Myanmar Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In May – Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Myanmar continued to contract in May, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.2.

That’s up from 53.7 in April, and it moves farther above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, operating conditions improved at a solid rate, while there was faster growth in output and new orders. Employment expansion was the quickest in series history.

At the same time, input costs increased further in May, with the rate of inflation picking up to a six-month high.

