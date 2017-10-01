Myanmar Manufacturing Sector Continues To Contract – Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Myanmar continued to contract in September, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.4.

That’s up from 49.3 in August, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output levels fell for the fourth straight month, while new orders expanded for the first time since May.

Input price inflation accelerated at a marked rate.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com