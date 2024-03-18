The latest data from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Housing Market Index for the United States in March 2024 has revealed a promising uptick in the housing market sentiment. The index, which measures builder perceptions of current single-family home sales and sales expectations for the next six months, rose to 51, up from 48 in February 2024.This increase suggests growing confidence among home builders in the US housing market despite ongoing challenges such as rising construction costs and supply chain disruptions. The updated data was released on 18th March 2024, indicating a positive shift in the industry’s outlook for the spring season ahead.The rise in the NAHB Housing Market Index is welcome news for the real estate sector, indicating a resilient market that continues to show signs of strength and recovery amidst broader economic uncertainties.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com