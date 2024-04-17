In the latest update on Namibia’s economic front, the country has decided to maintain its interest rates at 7.75% in April 2024. This decision aligns with the previous indicator from February 2024, which also stood at 7.75%. The consistency in the interest rates indicates a stable monetary policy approach by the Namibian authorities.This decision comes as the global economic landscape continues to face uncertainties and challenges. By keeping the interest rates steady, Namibia aims to provide a sense of predictability and support to its economy amidst external pressures. The latest data update on April 17, 2024, reflects the country’s commitment to monitoring and managing its monetary policies effectively in response to evolving market conditions. Observers will be keen to see how Namibia navigates future economic developments in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com