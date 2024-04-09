In a recent update on April 9, 2024, it was revealed that Namibia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March 2024 dropped to 4.5%. This marks a decrease from the previous indicator of 5% in February 2024, showcasing a slight decline in the country’s inflation rate.The CPI is a key indicator used to measure changes in the prices of goods and services in a given economy, providing valuable insights into inflation trends. The comparison period highlighted in this report is Year-over-Year, which means the current CPI of 4.5% is compared to the same month a year ago.This data suggests that Namibia has experienced a moderate slowdown in inflation compared to the previous month, indicating some stability in the country’s pricing dynamics. It will be important to monitor future CPI trends to assess the overall economic health and stability in Namibia. Stay tuned for more updates on the country’s economic indicators.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com