According to the latest data released on April 9, 2024, Namibia's Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained unchanged in March compared to the previous month. The CPI for March 2024 showed no increase or decrease, holding steady at 0%. This follows the same trend as February 2024 when the CPI also recorded no change from the previous month.The CPI is a key indicator of inflation and measures the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services. In Namibia, the stability in the CPI for March indicates that consumer prices have not significantly fluctuated, providing some stability in the cost of living for residents of the country.This news comes as Namibia continues to monitor its economic indicators closely amidst global economic uncertainties, with the unchanged CPI in March suggesting a period of relative price stability in the country's consumer market.