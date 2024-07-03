Nano Dimension (NNDM) and Desktop Metal (DM) have announced a definitive agreement in which Nano Dimension will acquire all outstanding shares of Desktop Metal. The transaction will be completed as an all-cash deal at a price of $5.50 per share, subject to potential downward adjustments to $4.07 per share. If all adjustments are applied, the final share price will be $4.07, totaling $135 million.The merger is expected to generate more than $30 million in run-rate synergies over the next few years.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com