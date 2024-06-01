In a surprising turn of events, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has reported that Nasdaq 100 speculative net positions have reversed dramatically. On May 31, 2024, the indicator showed a significant drop, reaching -3.7K, compared to the previous indicator which stood at 4.7K.This shift into negative territory marks a noteworthy change in market sentiment. Traders had previously maintained a net positive position, reflecting optimism about the Nasdaq 100’s performance. The sharp decline raises questions about future market trends and the underlying factors driving this sentiment shift.Market analysts will be closely monitoring the situation to discern whether this negative turn is a temporary blip or an indication of more profound changes in market dynamics. The upcoming economic indicators and corporate earnings reports will likely provide further clarity. Investors are advised to stay vigilant and consider these developments in their investment strategies.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com