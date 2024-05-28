Nasdaq (NDAQ) and FIA Tech have announced a partnership aimed at simplifying post-trade data processing within the exchange-traded derivatives market. This collaboration will see Nasdaq incorporate its advanced clearing solution, Nasdaq Real-Time Clearing, into FIA Tech’s Trade Data Network.FIA Tech, which provides technology solutions to the exchange-traded derivatives sector, stands to benefit significantly from this integration. By incorporating Nasdaq’s clearing platform, FIA Tech can reduce operational friction and enhance both the volume and quality of post-trade data for its network of over 8,000 members. Additionally, this integration will empower central counterparty clearinghouses and end-users by enabling more reliable risk analysis, improving capital efficiency, and decreasing overall risk exposure.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com