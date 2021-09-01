The NASDAQ price continues to reach new All Time Highs with the 15637 mark recently reached. US100 index is now almost 1.5% up over just two sessions Inflation concerns and international situation have been roundly shrugged off by investors The NASDAQ price is on a roll and there’s no doubt about that. It is currently … Continued

The post NASDAQ Price Prediction: Inexorable Rise Continues Despite Uncertainty appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story