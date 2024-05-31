**Market Recap: Stocks Tumble as Nasdaq Takes a Notable Hit**After an initial upswing, stocks have faced declining pressure throughout Friday’s trading session. Major indices have retreated from their session highs, with the tech-centric Nasdaq experiencing a pronounced drop.**Market Performance Snapshot**As of the latest update, the Nasdaq is hovering near its session lows, down 164.27 points or 1.0% at 16,572.81. The S&P 500 has also slipped, shedding 19.86 points or 0.4% to stand at 5,215.62. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has bucked the trend with a modest gain, up 41.61 points or 0.1% at 38,153.09.**Tech Sector Decline**The Nasdaq continues its pullback from the record high set on Tuesday, with notable tech stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) conceding ground. Computer hardware stocks have significantly plummeted, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index diving by 4.8% after Thursday’s record close. Dell Technologies (DELL) is leading the sector’s decline, plummeting 22.0% following better-than-expected first-quarter results but a forecasted gross margin reduction of roughly 150 basis points in 2025.**Semiconductors and Software Struggle**Semiconductor stocks are also showing marked weakness, as evidenced by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index’s 2.3% decline. Marvell Technology (MRVL) is suffering substantial losses after predicting fiscal second-quarter earnings slightly below analyst expectations. Software and retail stocks are similarly underperforming, contributing to the tech sector’s woes.**Telecom and Other Gainers**Conversely, telecom stocks, along with utilities, energy, and pharmaceutical sectors, have demonstrated notable strength.**Economic Data Impact**Earlier optimism on Wall Street followed a highly anticipated Commerce Department report aligning with economist expectations for April consumer prices. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 0.3% for the third consecutive month. Core PCE, excluding food and energy prices, increased by 0.2%, slightly below the forecasted 0.3%.Annual growth rates for both PCE and core PCE remained constant at 2.7% and 2.8%, respectively, matching predictions. These inflation measures, preferred by the Federal Reserve, were part of a broader report on personal income and spending, which revealed a 0.1% decrease in real personal spending for April, following a 0.4% rise in March.**Market Interpretations**Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, noted the current market dilemma: “We are in a be-careful-what-you-wish-for moment because if slowing consumer spending leads to lower inflation and the Fed is able to cut slowly as a result then that will be good for markets. However, if consumer spending—and the economy—slows too quickly, corporate profits and stock prices will decline much quicker than the Fed can cut rates, so caution is warranted at this point.”**Global Markets Review**In overseas trading, Asia-Pacific markets delivered mixed results on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index rose 1.1%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.8%. European markets also showed a mixed performance, with the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index up 0.3%, France’s CAC 40 Index down 0.1%, and Germany’s DAX Index down 0.4%.**Bond Market Dynamics**The bond market is seeing a continued rebound from the previous session’s reaction to inflation data. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves inversely to its price, has decreased by 6.1 basis points to 4.493%.—The above recap covers essential market movements, key sector performances, influential economic data, and global market trends, providing a comprehensive overview for investors and analysts.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com