### Market Overview: Uneven Performance Among Major U.S. Stock IndexesOn Monday, major U.S. stock indexes exhibited mixed performance following an initial surge. The Nasdaq, driven largely by gains in the tech sector, extended its rally from last week to close at a new record high. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average retraced some of its gains after breaching 40,000 for the first time last Friday.#### Index Performance- **Nasdaq**: Rose 108.91 points (0.7%) to close at 16,794.87.- **S&P 500**: Edged higher by 4.86 points (0.1%) to conclude at 5,308.13.- **Dow**: Fell by 196.82 points (0.5%) to finish at 39,806.77.The Nasdaq’s performance was bolstered by solid gains in semiconductor stocks.#### Highlights in the Tech Sector- **Philadelphia Semiconductor Index**: Climbed 2.2%, reaching a two-month high.- **Micron Technology (MU)**: Soared 3.0% following an upgrade from Morgan Stanley, which shifted its rating to Equal Weight from Underweight.- **Nvidia (NVDA)**: Increased by 2.5% ahead of its fiscal first-quarter earnings announcement, due after market close on Wednesday.#### Other Sector MovementsGold stocks experienced notable gains as the precious metal’s price hit a new record high. Conversely, banking and telecom stocks witnessed declines. A significant drop in JPMorgan Chase (JPM) shares exerted downward pressure on the Dow. JPMorgan sank 4.5% after CEO Jamie Dimon hinted at a potential retirement within five years during the company’s annual investor day.Despite the movements, overall trading volumes were somewhat muted as investors showed restraint in the absence of major U.S. economic data releases.#### Upcoming Economic DataThe economic calendar for the week is relatively light, with reports on durable goods orders, new and existing home sales, and the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting expected to garner attention.### Global Markets#### Asia-PacificMost stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region closed higher:- **Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index**: Advanced by 0.7%.- **China’s Shanghai Composite Index**: Increased by 0.5%.#### EuropeMajor European markets also experienced gains:- **U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index**: Inched up by 0.1%.- **Germany’s DAX Index**: Rose by 0.4%.- **France’s CAC 40 Index**: Climbed by 0.4%.### Bond MarketIn the bond market, U.S. Treasuries experienced slight weakness, extending the pullback seen in the previous two sessions. Consequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note increased by 1.7 basis points to 4.437%.### Looking AheadWith another quiet day expected in terms of U.S. economic data, Tuesday’s trading may be influenced by reactions to remarks from various Federal Reserve officials.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com