Following a downturn from the previous session, stocks made a robust recovery on Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq setting a new record for a closing high.The Nasdaq surged by 184.76 points, or 1.1%, to close at 16,920.94. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose by 36.88 points, or 0.7%, finishing at 5,304.72. The narrower Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day virtually unchanged, inching up just 4.33 points, less than a tenth of a percent, to 39,069.59.For the week, the Nasdaq saw a 1.4% gain, while the S&P 500 remained largely unchanged, and the Dow dropped by 2.3%.The market bounce-back was driven by traders seeking to purchase stocks at lower valuations following Thursday’s downturn, which recorded the Dow’s worst single-day performance since March 2023.Thursday’s market weakness was attributed to a positive earnings report from Nvidia (NVDA) being overshadowed by persistent concerns over interest rates.On the economic front, the U.S. Commerce Department reported an unexpected rise in durable goods orders for April. Although the growth followed a significantly downwardly revised increase for March.Durable goods orders rose by 0.7% in April, following a downwardly revised 0.8% advance in March. Economists had predicted a 0.8% decline in durable goods orders compared to the originally reported 2.6% increase for the previous month.Excluding transportation equipment, durable goods orders increased by 0.4% in April after remaining unchanged in March. Ex-transportation orders were expected to rise by 0.1%.A separate report from the University of Michigan indicated that U.S. consumer sentiment deteriorated slightly less than initially estimated in May. The consumer sentiment index was revised up to 69.1 from the preliminary reading of 67.4, though it still represented a sharp decline from April’s 77.2, reaching its lowest point since November last year.Year-ahead inflation expectations increased minimally, inching up to 3.3% in May from 3.2% in April. The University had initially reported a jump to 3.5%, but the revised figure still represents the highest level since last November’s 4.5%.Long-run inflation expectations remained steady at 3.0% for the second consecutive month, contrary to the previously reported uptick to 3.1%.**Sector News**Semiconductor stocks soared, pushing the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 1.9% to a new record closing high. Nvidia led the charge, rising by 2.6%, building on gains following strong quarterly results.Computer hardware and networking stocks also performed well, bolstering the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Brokerage stocks exhibited considerable strength, with the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index posting a 1.8% gain. Gold, housing, and airline stocks likewise showed notable strength, while other major sectors experienced more modest movements.**Other Markets**In Europe, most stocks moved downward. The UK’s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3%, and the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1%, although the German DAX Index closed just above the unchanged line.In the bond market, Treasuries showed little direction after trending lower in recent sessions. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves inversely to its price, edged down less than a basis point to 4.467%.**Looking Ahead**Following the long Memorial Day weekend, the U.S. economic calendar starts quietly next week but gains momentum as the week progresses. On Friday, the Commerce Department will release its report on personal income and spending for April, which includes highly anticipated inflation readings preferred by the Federal Reserve.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com