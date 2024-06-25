U.S. stock performance is mixed once again, with investors adopting a cautious stance on Tuesday as they await key economic data, including a forthcoming report on consumer income and spending. This data is poised to offer insights into potential monetary policy moves by the Federal Reserve.Among major indices, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has declined, reversing gains from the previous session. Recently, the Dow was down 290.17 points, or 0.74%, standing at 39,121.04.Conversely, the S&P 500 gained 16.97 points, or 0.31%, reaching 5,464.84. The Nasdaq showed a stronger performance, rising 203.26 points, or 1.16%, to 17,700.08.Nvidia Corporation shares surged by 5.55%, rebounding from recent declines. Apple Inc. saw a gain of approximately 1%. Alphabet Inc. increased by over 2%, while Amazon and Meta Platforms climbed by 1.2% and 2%, respectively.Other notable gainers included Eli Lilly, Tesla, Applied Materials, GE Aerospace, Uber Technologies, Dell, and Airbnb.In contrast, several prominent companies experienced losses. Nike, Blackstone Inc., IBM, Pfizer, Caterpillar, McDonald’s Corporation, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Walmart, and Berkshire Hathaway recorded sharp to moderate declines.On the economic front, a key indicator from the Chicago Fed revealed that overall economic activity and associated inflationary pressures in the United States increased in May for the first time in three months. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) rose to +0.18 in May from a revised -0.26 in April. This was the strongest reading since +0.29 in February, compared to -0.17 in the same month last year.U.S. house prices increased less than anticipated in April, following stagnation in the previous month, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency. The seasonally adjusted house price index rose 0.2% from the previous month, falling short of economists’ forecast of a 0.3% increase. March’s 0.1% rise was revised to no change. Over the year, house prices climbed 6.3% in April, more than double the 3.1% gain recorded in the same month of the previous year.Consumer confidence, as measured by the Conference Board, showed a slight decline in June. The Consumer Confidence Index fell to 100.4 from May’s 101.3, slightly above economists’ expectations of 100. The Expectations Index, reflecting consumers’ short-term outlook on income, business, and labor market conditions, decreased to 73.0 from 74.9 in May.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com